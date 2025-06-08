‘He eats his hate’: Who is Terry Moran? Journalist suspended after explosive post calling Trump, aide Stephen Miller 'world-class haters'

ABC News has suspended senior political correspondent Terry Moran after he posted a scathing personal comment online targeting Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Moran described Miller as “richly endowed with the capacity for hatred” and said he was the “bile” behind the Trumpist movement.

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater,” Moran wrote. “You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate,” he added

He also called President Donald Trump “a world-class hater”, and added, “His hatred [is] only a means to an end, and that end [is] his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

ABC says post violates standards

Following the uproar, ABC News issued a statement confirming Moran’s suspension.

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” the network said. “The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation,” it added.

White House, Miller and Vance hit back

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a screenshot of Moran’s post on her account and called the comments “unhinged and unacceptable”.

“This is unhinged and unacceptable,” she wrote. “We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable,” she added.

Stephen Miller also responded, saying Moran’s outburst revealed the “radical” nature of mainstream media.

“For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose,” he said.

Vice President JD Vance called Moran’s post “a vile smear” and said it was “dripping with hatred.”

“As it happens, I know Stephen quite well. And he’s motivated by love of country,” Vance added.

Who is Terry Moran?

Terry Moran, born in Chicago, earned a degree in English from Lawrence University in 1982. He started his journalism career writing for The New Republic before moving into broadcast journalism with Court TV, where he covered major trials including those of O.J. Simpson and the Menendez brothers.

He rose to prominence covering the Clinton presidency and Al Gore’s campaign before joining ABC News. As co-anchor of Nightline, Moran interviewed Barack Obama nine times in one-on-one conversations.