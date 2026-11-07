/Who is Stephen Miller, the new White House chief appointed by Trump?

Stephen Miller, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump was named the new White House chief - replaces Susie Wiles - of staff on Friday, just days after Republicans lost control of the US Congress in US midterm elections. The departure marks the first significant staff shake-up following the midterms.

In a social media ‌post, Trump called Miller, who played a key role in shaping his hardline immigration agenda, “one of ​my most trusted advisors” and praised Wiles for doing “an ⁠outstanding job”.

Wiles, 69, reportedly handed in her resignation on Thursday night and said in a social media post that it “has been the honor of a lifetime” to have served under Trump.

While miller after his appointed took to X to write, “honored beyond words” to serve as Trump’s chief of staff.

“The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic," he said further.

About the 41-year-old Stephen Miller

Miller is said to be President Donald Trump's closest and longest-serving advisers, who played a key role in shaping Trumps hardline immigration agenda. He joined Trump team in 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter. Before this he was former aide to the former senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, who went on to serve as Trump’s first attorney general.

Family separation and a travel ban on Muslim-majority countries during Trump first term as President was the idea of Miller. More than a hundred Democrats in Congress signed a letter seeking Miller's resignation after the idea was implemented.