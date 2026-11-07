/Who is Stephen Miller, the new White House chief appointed by Trump?

Stephen Miller, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump was named the new White House chief - replaces Susie Wiles - of staff on Friday, just days after Republicans lost control of the US Congress in US midterm elections. The departure marks the first significant staff shake-up following the midterms.
In a social media post, Trump called Miller, who played a key role in shaping his hardline immigration agenda, “one of my most trusted advisors” and praised Wiles for doing “an outstanding job”.
Wiles, 69, reportedly handed in her resignation on Thursday night and said in a social media post that it “has been the honor of a lifetime” to have served under Trump.
While miller after his appointed took to X to write, “honored beyond words” to serve as Trump’s chief of staff.
“The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic," he said further.
About the 41-year-old Stephen Miller
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Miller is said to be President Donald Trump's closest and longest-serving advisers, who played a key role in shaping Trumps hardline immigration agenda. He joined Trump team in 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter. Before this he was former aide to the former senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, who went on to serve as Trump’s first attorney general.
Family separation and a travel ban on Muslim-majority countries during Trump first term as President was the idea of Miller. More than a hundred Democrats in Congress signed a letter seeking Miller's resignation after the idea was implemented.
Miller has served as deputy chief of staff since Trump won the presidential election for the second time. He has been hugely influential in hardline immigration policies and demanding an end to birthright citizenship.