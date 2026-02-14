/Who is Saketh Sreenivasaiah? Indian student from Karnataka goes missing in California

Search for Indian student from Karnataka, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who went missing earlier this week in the United States’ California, entered its fifth day on Saturday (Feb 14). The 22-year-old was a student of Chemical and Biomolecular engineering at the University of California, Berkeley and was last seen around a kilometre away from the campus on February 10, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Confirming the disappearance of Sreenivasaiah, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed concerns, saying that it is in touch with his family and concerned authorities in the US to locate him.

“Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student,” the Consulate said in a statement on X.

What we know about Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s disappearance

According to local media reports, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old student from the Indian state of Karnataka, went missing on Tuesday (Feb 10). He was last seen in the 1700 block of Dwight Way, the police said.

According to the police’s description of Sreenivasaiah, he is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall with black hair and brown eyes. The police added that he is considered to be at-risk. The authorities have urged people to come forward with any leads or information about him.

Who is Saketh Sreenivasaiah?

A student at the University of California, Berkeley, Sreenivasaiah is pursuing his Master of Science in Product Development Programme, according to his LinkedIn profile. He completed his Bachelor of Technology in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.