US President Donald Trump pardoned former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat who served eight years in prison in a corruption case. Earlier also, his sentence was cut short by Trump during his first term.

"It’s my honor to do it. I’ve watched him. He was set up by a lot of bad people," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, after signing his pardon.

However, Trump's pardon has created diverse reactions. The supporters consider his original sentence excessive, whilst critics argue the pardon weakens anti-corruption efforts and might encourage official misconduct.

Who is Rod Blagojevich?

Blagojevich was convicted in 2011 for several corruption charges, including an attempt to sell the US Senate seat that Barack Obama vacated following his 2008 presidential elections.

After Barack Obama was elected as president in 2008, his Illinois Senate position became vacant. As a governor, Blagojevich had the authority to name a replacement.

Federal agents monitoring Blagojevich, recorded him discussing ways to profit from the appointment. He was heard describing the seat as "f***ing golden", pointing to its worth.

The investigators claimed that Blagojevich was seeking various benefits in exchange for the appointment.

In 2020, Trump commuted his sentence, calling it "unfair". "I've watched him. He was set up by a lot of bad people, some of the same people I had to deal with."

Following this, Blagojevich appreciated Trump, calling himself a "Trumpocrat".

Trump and Blagojevich have crossed each other's paths before. They met when the former governor appeared as a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Moreover, in 2021, Blagojevich said he was suing the state of Illinois in an attempt to run for office again.

Presidential pardons remove legal consequences, however, do not establish the person as innocent, according to the legal authorities. The pardon does not affect Blagojevich's disbarment or his ban from the Illinois state office.

