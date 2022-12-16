Who is Princess Bajrakitiyabha? A law graduate, ambassador and the next-in-line for Thai throne

The Thailand princess Bajrakitiyabha recently suffered a heart attack while she was out walking her dog, the palace confirmed. She was then immediately taken to the Pak Chong Nana hospital near Bangkok and the official posted on social media that she is "ill and lost consciousness". The King of Thailand reportedly flies to Bangkok on his helicopter to meet his daughter.

Who is Princess Bajrakitiyabha?

Bajrakitiyabha is King Vajiralongkorn's eldest daughter by his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. She was born in Thailand in 1978. Bajrakitiyabha is the next in line to the Thai throne in the Chakri Dynasty's House of Mahidol.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is well-versed in the law and international relations

The Thailand princess began her education in Thailand, but for her secondary education, she moved to England, where she completed her education. The princess went to law school after graduating from high school. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations. She attended the prestigious Cornell University for her legal education and LL.M. degree. She also possessed an LL.D.



The many feats of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Bajrakitiyabha was appointed as an attorney in the Attorney General's Office in Bangkok and later for the Udon Thani Province. According to reports, she served as Thailand's permanent representative to the United Nations in 2012. Bajrakitiyabha was also appointed Thai ambassador to Austria in 2014. She was recently appointed Chief of Staff and promoted to the rank of general for the Royal Security Command in 2021.

The other interests of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is interested in social welfare and is involved in a project that provides counselling and child care to imprisoned women. She also oversees a project that promotes the humane treatment of prisoners, particularly women.

What do the reports say about Princess' illness?

Reports say that the CPR failed to resuscitate her when the princess collapsed while out running her dogs. Journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall tweeted saying, “She’s dead, and has been dead since yesterday although doctors didn’t dare confirm it until they tried everything, and palace has not yet been honest. I understand why Thai-based media can’t tell the whole story but why are you reporting things that are clearly untrue?”