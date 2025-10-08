/Who is Palisades fire suspect? 29-year-old had AI-generated image of ‘burning city’

Authorities revealed on Wednesday (Oct 8) that a 29-year-old man from Florida has been arrested on suspicion of starting the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles that killed 12 people in January. In a press conference, the authorities alleged that Jonathan Rinderknecht, a former Uber driver, “maliciously” set the blaze that burned down more than 23,000 acres (9,308 hectares) and took until January 31 to contain. The fire turned into one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history and resulted in “death and widespread destruction.”