Who is Omar Ayub Khan? Pakistan’s PM candidate who lost to Shehbaz Sharif

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, who sits in jail on a bevvy of criminal convictions, announced that he would like to see Omar Ayub Khan as the country's next leader. However, lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly on Sunday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister for the second time. Sharif secured 201 votes, defeating Omar Ayub of the Sunni Ittehad Council who got 92 votes.

Here's all you need to know about Omar Ayub Khan, who could've been Pakistan's next prime minister.

Omar Ayub Khan's Family History, Political History And Education

Omar Ayub Khan pursued his bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from George Washington University in Washington DC in 1993 and 1996.

Omar Ayub Khan's late grandfather was Muhammad Ayub Khan, a former military officer who ruled Pakistan with an iron fist from 1958 to 1969 as a self-appointed president under martial law.

Ayub's father, Gohar Ayub Khan, who died in November, was also a significant leader in Pakistan's political history. He was a retired army officer and politician. In the 1990s, he held several posts, like the National Assembly speaker, foreign affairs minister, and minister for water and power.

Omar Ayub Khan's political career started in 2002 when he became a member of the Nation Assembly as a representative of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q). He served as the state finance minister between 2004 to 2007. However, he lost his seat in the National Assembly in 2008.

In 2014, Omar Ayub Khan was re-elected to the National Assembly. But he left his seat in 2015 after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a petition by his rival.

Khan was once again elected to the National Assembly in 2018. However, he was a PTI candidate this time and joined Imran Khan's cabinet as the energy minister. Later, he took on the additional role of petroleum minister in 2019.

In 2021, there was a cabinet reshuffle, and Ayub became the finance minister. However, a year later, he resigned from the post amid mass resignations of lawmakers loyal to an expelled Khan.

Omar Ayub Khan is also facing several criminal charges. There are 21 cases filed against him, including some linked to massive protests that broke out after Imran Khan's arrest in May 2023, reported local media outlets.