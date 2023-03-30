Who is Olesya Krivtsova? 20-year-old Russian student on Moscow's most wanted list- Why is she arrested?

A 20-year-old Russian student, Olyesa Krivtsova is under house arrest in Europe for an anti-war post on her Instagram. She has been charged with ‘terrorism’ after she criticised Russia’s war in Ukraine on her social media. Her fellow students as well denounced her to authorities in need of an example. Krivtsova is now in Lithuania and is on Moscow’s list of most wanted criminals.

Krivtsova, a Russian student has been added to the federal wanted list on Monday after she fled the country to evade prosecution for criticising the war in Ukraine. She belongs to the northern city of Arkhangelsk and faces more than 10 years in prison on charges of ‘justifying terrorism’ and repeatedly ‘discrediting’ the Russian Armed Forces over social media posts.

She fled house arrest to EU and NATO member Lithuania on March 15. “I'm in Lithuania now and I can't believe it's all over,” the student wrote on her Telegram channel that day. “Russia will be free!”

Several days later, Krvitsova’s name appeared on the Russian Interior Ministry’s wanted list, as Sota reported.

A court in Arkhangelsk on Monday ruled to replace Krivtsova’s house arrest with imprisonment in absentia. Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service in January placed Krivtsova on its list of terrorists and extremists. Russian banks are required to freeze the accounts of individuals and organizations placed on this registry.

She is one of 57 people in Russia to have been charged with “discrediting the Russian Armed Forces,” according to the human rights group OVD-Info. Russia passed laws effectively outlawing public criticism of the invasion of Ukraine last spring.

Krivtsova’s charges stem from her reposting a friend's criticism of fellow students who supported Russia-staged referendums in occupied Ukrainian regions last fall, as well as a post justifying the Crimean Bridge explosion in October. She was then reported to law enforcement by fellow students at Russia’s Northern (Arctic) Federal University.

(With inouts from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE