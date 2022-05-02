Who is Nand Mulchandani, the Indian-origin official who will be CIA’s first-ever Chief Technology Officer?

Indian-American Nand Mulchandani, a Silicon Valley IT veteran who completed his schooling in Delhi, has been named the first-ever Chief Technology Officer of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Director William J Burns made the announcement for the coveted position on social media.

Mulchandani has over 25 years of experience working in Silicon Valley, according to the CIA.

"CIA Director William J. Burns appoints Nand Mulchandani as the CIA's first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further the CIA's mission, "the CIA said in a tweet.

"With more than 25 years experience working in Silicon Valley as well as the Department of Defense (DoD), Mr. Mulchandani brings substantial private sector, startup, and government expertise to CIA," the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said in a statement on Friday.

"Since my confirmation, I have prioritised focusing on technology and the new CTO position is a very important part of that effort. I am delighted Nand has joined our team and will bring his extensive experience to this crucial new role," Director Burns said.

"I am honoured to join the CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities while working closely with industry and partners," said Mulchandani.

Mulchandani was most recently the CTO and Acting Director of the Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center before joining the CIA.

He has co-founded and served as CEO of several successful firms, including Oblix (which was acquired by Oracle), Determina (which was acquired by VMWare), OpenDNS (which was acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (which was acquired by Cisco) (acquired by Citrix).

He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics from Cornell University, a master's degree in management from Stanford University, and a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University.

