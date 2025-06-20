/Who is Majid Khademi? Iran’s new IRGC intelligence head replaces slain Kazemi

Iran on Thursday (Jun 19) named Brigadier General Majid Khadami as the new head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence division. Khadami replaces Mohammed Kazemi, who was killed on Sunday (Jun 15) alongside two other Revolutionary Guards officers — Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri. The killing was first reported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was later confirmed by Iran, which at the time called the killed commanders "martyrs". Khadami's predecessor, Kazemi and his deputy Mohaghegh were trapped under rubble after Israel struck an IRGC Intelligence Organisation building in the Iranian capital, Tehran, last week.

Who is Majid Khadami?

The newly installed intelligence chief of the IRGC, Khadami, has previously worked as the head of the Intelligence Protection Organisation at the Iranian Defence Ministry (July 2022- now), reports Iran International.

As per reports, before that, from 2018 to 2022, he served as the head of the Information Protection Organisation of the Iranian Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Support, replacing Asghar Mirjafari.

Not much is available about Khademi. A shadowy figure, he reportedly holds a PhD in National Security and a PhD in Strategic Defense Sciences.

What happened to Kazemi?

As Israel and Iran exchanged attacks for the third day (Sunday, Jun 15), Mohammad Kazemi, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Intelligence Protection Organisation, along with his deputy Hassan Mohaghegh and a third commander Mohsen Bagheri were killed in an Israeli strike.

Reports suggest that Kazemi and Mohaghegh were trapped under rubble after Israel struck an IRGC Intelligence Organisation building in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Kazemi, known by the nickname Hajj Kazem was considered one of the most prominent security figures in Iran.

As per The New Arab, he led the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Organisation since at least 2013. The intelligence wing he led is known to report directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, giving Kazemi immense clout inside Iran's military hierarchy.

As per the US Treasury Department, he was "responsible for managing and coordinating the suppression of protests, monitoring and restricting internet access, and arresting dissidents", specifically in the wake of the 2022 Iranian anti-government protests. In 2024, he was sanctioned by the United Kingdom for allegedly orchestrating attacks on Israeli nationals.