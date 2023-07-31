Who is Lindsay Shiver? Houston beauty pageant queen arrested for plotting to kill husband

Former beauty pageant queen Lindsay Shiver was arrested in the Bahamas with two other men for plotting to kill her husband Robert Shiver, a former Auburn Tiger football player. As per the Bahamas Court News, the 36-year-old Lindsay was allegedly involved to kill her spouse with her alleged lover Terrance Bethel,28 and Faron Newbold, 29.

Lindsay has an active social life, posts several pictures of her family, is on soccer mom duty and plays tennis. The murder scandal began when Robert discovered Lindsay's extramarital affair with Bethal at their house in the Bahamas. He then proceeded with divorce and the couple was estranged at the time the incident was uncovered.

Police found about murder scandal by chance

Apparently, Lindsay's conspiracy to kill her husband was stumbled by chance. The police officials found out about the murder plot while they were investigating a break-in at Grabber's Bar and Grill in Guana. The officers claimed they came across messages on WhatsApp regarding the plan to kill Robert while searching for the phone of one of the suspects of the break-in.



However, a third suspect was found when it was reported that Lindsay hired a professional hitman to kill her husband.

The three suspects were arrested in Abaco and were later flown to Nassau to appear before the judge. The suspects are not required to enter a plea during a court appearance on Friday and are due on October 5.

'The key to perfect life'

According to Lindsay's Instagram account, the couple first met during a fitness class at Auburn University in 2007. Uploading a picture, she wrote, "The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other. So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe Cheers to many more."

She was crowned the Miss Houston County in 2005 and was also the second runner-up in the National Peanut Festival pageant the same year.

Robert on the other hand, during his college days in 2009 joined the NFL team Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. He then in the same year joined the Senior Life Insurance Company as the vice president and emphasises the development, recruitment and growth of Senior Life.

(With inputs from agencies)

