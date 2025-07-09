/'I’ll see you on 𝕏': Who is Linda Yaccarino and why did she just leave Elon Musk’s X?

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Elon Musk’s social media platform X, shocked many on Wednesday (July 9) when she announced her decision to step down after “two incredible years” in the role. Although she thanked Musk and praised her team, she did not explain why she was leaving.

What did Yaccarino say in her resignation post?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yaccarino wrote, “I’m incredibly proud of the X team, the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”

She credited her team for developing features like Community Notes and the upcoming X Money, and bringing “iconic voices and content” to the platform. Yaccarino added, “X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal.” She ended the note with, “I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏.”

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

Born on 21 December 1963, Yaccarino studied liberal arts and telecommunications at Pennsylvania State University. She began her career in 1992 at Ted Turner’s media group, where she rose to the role of Executive Vice President and COO of advertising sales and acquisitions.

After nearly 20 years there, she moved to NBCUniversal in 2011. She first served as President of cable entertainment and digital ad sales, and later became Chairman of global advertising and partnerships. At NBCUniversal, she earned a strong reputation in the ad world and is credited with reshaping the $70 billion premium video market.

When did she join X?

Yaccarino was hired by Elon Musk in 2023 to lead X as its CEO. However, her leadership quickly became controversial. Under her watch, X filed a lawsuit against a major advertising coalition, accusing it of using its influence to block companies from doing business with the platform. The case sparked backlash and led to an advertiser boycott. Later, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launched an investigation into several ad groups connected to the dispute.