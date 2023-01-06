Who is Kevin Hern, an anti-McCarthy and Republicans' alternative for US House speakership?

Republican Kevin McCarthy, who faces rebellion from within his ranks lost eleven rounds of voting for the US House speaker seat so far. This is the longest fight in the US House for the position of Speaker. But there is another Republican candidate Kevin Hern who is now seen to be a contender for the crucial seat with the ability to shape legislation.

Who is Kevin Hern, an anti-McCarthy?

Kevin Hern, 61, is a Republican from Oklahoma. One of the 147 Republicans who voted to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election is Hern. He is the recently elected chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House.

Hern, a businessman and former aerospace engineer who was first elected to Congress in 2018, will serve his third term in office. In the aerospace industry, when the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster took place in 1986, Kevin was out of work. Later, he started his own business and worked as an aerospace engineer for Rockwell International, according to his congressional biography.

Who all voted for Kevin Hern?

He was nominated by Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert. Representative Boebert is one of the far-rights anti-McCarthy, from the start. What was interesting to see in the eighth ballot was that Boebert flipped and voted in favour of Hern instead of Florida Representative Byron Donalds. She nominated Hern for the ninth and 10th ballots.

On the eighth vote, Hern received a vote from second District Congressman-elect Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and Lauren, a total of two votes. Moreover, he received seven votes on the 10th and 11th ballots. At least 20 Republicans are in rebel mode and are holding a firm stance against Kevin McCarthy. In this situation, it is difficult to predict which way the tide would turn.