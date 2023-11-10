What we know about Kenneth Darlington, who allegedly shot dead 2 people opposing Panama mining project

In a shocking turn of events, a 77-year-old dual American citizen Kenneth Darlington was arrested by Panamanian authorities following the alleged shooting of two individuals during protests against a controversial government mining contract.

The incident unfolded in the Chame district, west of Panama City, leading to the immediate arrest of Darlington on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Iván Rodríguez and Abdiel Díaz, faced fatal injuries during an altercation with protesters blocking the road.

According to reports, the suspect, seen in a now-deleted post on social media wearing glasses and a gray shirt, was subsequently handcuffed to a pipe by the National Police.

The alleged assailant was captured on video, circulating on social media, removing a tire from a road blockade before discharging a firearm. Authorities took him into custody shortly after the incident.

Who is Kenneth Darlington?

Darlington is a lawyer and professor with dual citizenship in the United States and Panama.

He is now at the centre of a case that has sent shockwaves through the United States and Panama.

The Panamanian President, Laurentino Cortizo, expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The tragic event occurred against a backdrop of ongoing protests that have disrupted daily life, causing substantial economic losses.

Impact of protests over Panama mining project

Roadblocks set up by demonstrators have reportedly resulted in up to $80 million in daily financial setbacks for businesses, with nationwide school closures persisting for over a week.

The government initially considered legislation to annul the controversial mining contract in response to the protests but later reversed its decision.

This incident follows another on on November 1, when a protestor lost their life after being run over during a demonstration in the western part of the country, allegedly by a foreign citizen attempting to cross a roadblock.

The situation remains tense as authorities grapple with the aftermath of these distressing events.