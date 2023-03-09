Who is Justice Russell Brown? What complaint has been filed against him? Everything you need to know

Canada Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown is on leave from the top court after a complaint was lodged against him. As per the latest media reports, the Judicial Council is now reviewing the complaint about the alleged conduct of the Supreme Court Justice. The complaint was filed on January 29 and was immediately transferred to the Chief Justice of British Columbia (BC) Supreme Court and chairperson of the Judicial Conduct Committee Christopher Hinkson. On January 31, Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner was also informed about the complaint against Russell Brown.

What is the complaint against Russell Brown?

As per media sources, Russell Brown was immediately put on leave by Richard Wagner after the two people discussed the case on February 1st. It gives the impression that the gravity of the situation is serious. The court maintained silence over the matter until the absence of Russell Brown from the judicial panel was noticed by the legal media outlet Law360 Canada.

Late last month, a spokesperson for the Supreme Court, Stéphanie Bachand, first broke the silence over the matter. Bachand said that the court was treating the matter as a confidential case. She said, “Unfortunately, at this time we cannot disclose why Justice Brown is currently on leave, to respect confidentiality." She added, "There has been no statement by the court for this same reason."

Another statement by Judicial Council added that it will not comment on the ongoing investigation into the complaint filed against Russell Brown.

Questions raised over functions of the Supreme Court

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about whether the Supreme Court can function without the presence of Russell Brown. According to Bachand's remarks from last week, the Supreme Court Statute allows for a bench size of five to nine justices. She said, "The chief justice has made all necessary arrangements for the court to continue its work in Justice Brown's absence, including hearing all appeals, rendering judgment on the appeals currently under reserve, and deciding applications for leave to appeal."

What are the functions of the Canadian Judicial Council?

Under the leadership of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Canadian Judicial Council was established in 1971 with the goals of conducting investigations into unlawful behaviour and upholding the norms of the profession.

When can we expect the Supreme Court to release more information?

The Supreme Court stated that Hinkson, in the capacity as chairperson, is responsible for deciding when and what details on conduct issues must be revealed. He must consider and strike a balance between a number of values, including transparency, the public interest, judicial independence, and the right to privacy, as per the statement.

In its statement, the Supreme Court stated that steps had been taken to ensure the court could "continue its work seamlessly," including seeing to it that appeals are heard, reserved judgements are issued, and petitions for leave to appeal are decided.