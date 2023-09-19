Who is Jennifer Wexton, Democratic Representative won't be seeking reelection? Here's why

The Democratic Representative of Virginia, Jennifer Wexton on Monday announced that she will not be seeking reelection due to health concerns. Wexton mentioned that she will serve her present term. The 55-year-old Democrat was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease a few months ago. Her doctor said that they had modified her diagnosis to Supra-nuclear Palsy, CNN reported.

"I'm heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved after so many years of serving my community. But taking into consideration the prognosis for my health over the coming years, I have made the decision not to seek reelection once my term is complete and instead spend my valued time with Andrew, our boys, and my friends and loved ones," she said.

Who is Jennifer Wexton?

Jennifer Lynn Wexton is an American lawyer and politician. She was born on 27 May 1968 in Leesburg, Virginia. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. Wexton then enrolled at the College of William & Mary's Law School and received a Juris Doctor. At William & Mary, she was a member of Phi Delta Phi, a legal honour society.

Wexton was first elected in 2018, after defeating the then-GOP Representative Barbara Comstock, while she was a part of the freshman class that helped Democrats retake control of the House.

Prior to being elected, Wexton was a member of the Virginia state State and was a judge and assistant commonwealth attorney.

What is Parkinson's disease and its symptoms?

Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and body parts movement. Tremors are a common symptom, but the disorder may also cause stiffness or slowing of movement.

Patients diagnosed with the illness might have mental and behavioural changes, sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties, and fatigue. Other symptoms include depression, difficulty in chewing, swallowing, speaking, skin and urinary problems.

Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, medicines, surgical treatment, and other therapies can offer relief from some symptoms.

Wexton a "moderate democrat"

Commentators have called Wexton a "moderate Democrat." She has emphasized working with both Republicans and Democrats.



She has worked across several sectors including crime, economy and health care. Wexton also showed support to the LGBTQ groups. In 2019, she hung a transgender pride flag outside her office showing her support to the community.

In 2022, she was reelected by 64 per cent points. However, the district would have been more competitive in 2024.

