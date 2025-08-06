Donald Trump is bashing India daily with tariff threats over energy and defence trade with Russia and the inconclusive trade talks, but did you know that the US president's real estate empire, the Trump Organization, has the largest investments outside his country in India? Even as Trump called India a ‘dead economy’, those projects are minting millions of dollars, that too with practically no direct cash investment from him. Wonder how? read on:

India is Trump Organization's top global playground

With 13 projects across six cities, India is where Trump’s real estate brand is shining the brightest outside America, with more projects than any other nation. Yet, Trump doesn’t actually invest big bucks in India. His firm is mostly licensing out his name and cashing in on the brand hype: no huge capital risk, just fat royalty checks.

Snapshot of Trump Organization’s India projects, its biggest overseas market

There are 13 Trump-branded projects in India in different stages of completion, way more than any other foreign country. Here is how it works: Indian developers build the towers, offices, and golf courses named after Trump. Trump Organization slaps his name on them and gets paid a cut in the form of licensing fees and sales royalties.

Trump Towers and more: Size, value and bling in India

There are four Trump Towers in India: in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon and Kolkata, covering about 3 million sqare feet. Some 8 million sq ft are under development in Noida, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, among others, bringing the total to a staggering 11 million sq ft.

And the price tag? Existing towers are estimated to be worth around ₹7,500 crore ($900 million). Upcoming projects are valued at around ₹15,000 crore ($1.8 billion). The total, thus, adds up to a whopping ₹22,500 crore ($2.7 billion).

Brand Trump sells at a premium in India

According to reports in Indian and American media, Trump-branded projects in India come with premium price tags, selling at an eye-popping 35 per cent above local rivals.

They include a 75-storey luxury tower in Mumbai that boasts of Trump Card exclusives. The Trump commercial project in Pune has office towers and retail space, with investments (by the local partners of course) estimated at ₹1,700 crore.

In the northern Gurgaon city, the twin luxury towers and an office tower called Trump Residences sold out on day one, raking in ₹3,250 crore.

In Kolkata, which saw Trump’s eastern India debut, a luxury residential project is underway. And coming soon are golf courses, villas, and mega-projects in Noida, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Pune.

How Trump real estate makes money in India

If reports in Indian media are to go by, there's zero direct investment from Trump Organization. He just licenses his brand. The licensing and development fees alone was $12 million in 2024, claimed the reports. But it's not all rosy for Trump real estate biz in India. Trump’s deals with politically connected Indian developers have in the past raised conflict-of-interest alarms in the US. The Pune project was hit with a land acquisition probe.

So, who's Trump fooling with ‘dead economy jibe’ at India?

Trump’s attack on India, calling it a “dead economy” rings hollow given the aggressive Indian expansion spree of the real estate firm that bears his name.

India’s Trump-branded properties are being lapped up, and growing fast, making the nation Trump’s biggest global playground. Trump Organization’s brand power is selling luxury homes and offices at a premium, raking in billions, without him shelling out any serious dole. So, next time Trump bashes the Indian economy, take it with a pinch of salt.