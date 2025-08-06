/'This is Biden's war...': Trump reveals why he is funding Ukraine in war against Russia

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signs a law allowing citizens aged 60 and above to go to the frontline to fight the war against Russia, US president was asked why America is funding a country that is 'scrapping the bottom of the barrel population'. This also highlights Trump's earlier statement that mentioned he was against the killing of people. To which the president promptly responded with 'this is Biden's war' which 'should have never happened, would have never happened'. He was confident as he said none of this would have happened if he were the president.

Not the first time, Trump has always been clear about his efforts in stopping wars across the world. Speaking to the media, he said, “This is Biden's war, and we're working very hard to get us out. I stopped five wars in the last five months actually, and I'd like this to be the sixth, frankly...”

"The other ones I stopped with in a matter of days, almost every one of them, including India and Pakistan. And I could go over the whole list, but you know the list as well as I do..." he added.