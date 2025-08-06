/Ajit Doval in Moscow as Trump threatens India with tariffs over Russian oil purchases

Indian National Security Adviser was in Moscow on Wednesday, media in New Delhi reported, after Washington threatened to hike US tariffs because of India's purchases of Russian oil.

India is a major buyer of Russian oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow's military offensive on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was considering "substantially" hiking tariffs on Indian imports over the country's purchases of Russian oil.

New Delhi did not give official confirmation but The Hindu newspaper reported that security chief Ajit Doval had travelled to Moscow overnight Tuesday, while NTDV broadcaster also said he was in Russia.

Doval's reported visit to Moscow coincides with that of US envoy Steve Witkoff, who is also set to meet with the Russian leadership.

Trump has given Russia until Friday to halt its offensive in Ukraine or face new penalties.

India's foreign ministry on Monday said US pressure to stop it buying Russian oil was "unjustified and unreasonable" and that it would protect its interests.

New Delhi argued it "began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict".

Shilan Shah of Capital Economics said that India could "in principle" find other suppliers "relatively easily with little economic impact".

But politically it would be a challenge.

"Domestically, it would not play well to be seen caving to Trump's demands", Shah said in a note, adding that "policymakers would be reluctant to upend generally cordial (and long-standing) relations withRussia."

In addition, Ukraine on Tuesday said it had found Indian-made components inRussian drones fired on the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staffAndriy Yermak, in a post on Telegram, said that "we must deprive theRussians of the ability to obtain components from other countries and stop the killing of Ukrainians".

Analysts say Trump's anger with Indian purchases of Russian military equipment and oil overlooks the fact that New Delhi and Moscow have had historically close ties since the Cold War.

Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows Russia supplied 76 percent of India's military imports between 2009 and 2013.

And while this percentage has dropped significantly in recent years, India still depends on Russia for key parts.