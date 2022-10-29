Who is David DePape, Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker?

The man accused of breaking into US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco and hitting her husband with a hammer was raised in Canada, later became a nudist activist there, and promoted far-right conspiracy theories before being connected to the attack, according to family members who spoke to CNN.

According to his stepfather Gene DePape, David DePape, the 42-year-old suspect charged with attempting to kill Paul Pelosi, was born and raised in Powell River, British Columbia, but moved to California around 20 years ago to pursue a romantic relationship.

Gene DePape (stepfather) and Mark DePape (uncle), told CNN that he has since become distant from his family. However, news articles in the San Francisco Chronicle mentioned David DePape because he shared a three-bedroom Victorian apartment in Berkeley with Oxane "Gypsy" Taub, a well-known nudist campaigner, her three kids, and her fiancé Jaymz Smith.

Also read | Paul Pelosi undergoes 'successful skull surgery', Biden calls attack 'despicable'

At a wedding they intended to hold on the steps of San Francisco's city hall, Smith and Taub had requested DePape, who was described as a hemp jewellery artisan, to be the best man.

Taub was found guilty of a number of offences, including attempted kidnapping and stalking, last year.

DePape said he also went to the streets with activists who opposed a successful attempt to outlaw public nudity in San Francisco. DePape was listed years ago in voting records as a supporter of the Green Party.

Gene DePape and Mark DePape claimed that David recently kept up a Facebook account with numerous postings filled with conspiracies.

The account, which was deleted by Facebook's owner Meta on Friday, contained links to My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell's videos that made the erroneous assertion that Democratic challenger Joe Biden will defeat Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

He also allegedly had a blog with the domain godisloving.wordpress.com, which was also disabled on Friday and where he often posted rants about the "ruling class."

According to San Francisco police, DePape committed a targeted act on Friday when he allegedly broke into the 82-year-old Pelosis' house. He allegedly struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer while yelling, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

The speaker wasn't at home at the time; instead, she was in Washington, DC, where she always travels with a security detail.

After telling the intruder that he had to use the restroom, Pelosi called 911 on his phone, which was charging there, and requested that cops come check on him, according to Politico.

At around 2.30 am on Friday, when police arrived at the Pelosis' home, they saw Paul Pelosi and DePape both grabbing at a hammer. Officers immediately arrested DePape, who had apparently planned to tie up Paul Pelosi until the speaker of the House returned home.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: