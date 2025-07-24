/Who is Bryan Kohberger? Sentenced to four life terms without parole for Idaho student murders; Know all about his education and family

Bryan Kohberger has been sentenced to four consecutive terms of life in prison on Wednewday without parole after pleading guilty to the murders of four Idaho students in November 2022. Judge Steven Hippler gave him a life sentence for first-degree murder in the killings of the individuals identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at their college home in the middle of the night on November 13, 2022.

He was also given a 10-year sentence for burglary and was fined civil penalties of $270,000. The 30-year-old, Kohberger, pleaded guilty weeks before his trial was scheduled to start in a deal in order to avoid the death penalty. In response, prosecutors and defence attorneys agreed on the sentence.

Watch the video here:

Who is Bryan Kohberger?

He was born in 1994 as the youngest child and only son of 67-year-old Michael Kohberger Jr. and 62-year-old Maryann Kohberger. He was nurtured along with his older sisters, Melissa and Amanda, in Pennsylvania. Later, his family shifted to the private Indian Mountain Lake community in Albrightsville.

Both of his parents worked for the Pleasant Valley School District during Kohberger's childhood. A report indicates that Kohberger's father worked as a maintenance worker for the school district from 2006 through June 2019, while his mother, Maryann Kohberger, was employed as a paraprofessional assisting special-needs students until around 2020, according to a report in The New York Post.

Bryan Kohberger was a student of criminology in the PhD program at the time of the killings. He was enrolled at neighbouring Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman.

He received a BA in 2020 and an MA in 2022 in criminal justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania. Kohberger had been working as a teaching assistant at WSU, and less than two weeks before the murders, faculty members met with him to discuss growing concerns about his behaviour and conduct.

With the decision being based on "his unsatisfactory performance as a teaching assistant, including his failure to meet the 'norms of professional behaviour' in his interactions with the faculty," he was terminated from his assistant role on December 19, 2022.