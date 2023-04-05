Explained | Who is Brandon Johnson? New Chicago Mayor with support from Sanders, Warren

For Chicago mayoral elections 2023, the numbers are in and the verdict is out. Brandon Johnson, the Cook County Commissioner is the new Chicago mayor. Brandon Johnson defeated Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Paul Vallas to become the mayor of what is often depicted as an architecturally superior US city in the Illinois state.

Johnson has a bachelor's degree in human services, Youth Development Programming, and Management and a master's degree in teaching from Aurora University.

Brandon Johnson new Chicago Mayor: How tables turned?

Johnson’s win to confirm his designation as Chicago Mayor comes a little over a month after he finished second in the first round of the mayoral polls. Having announced his candidacy in late October with support from Chicago Teachers Union, Johnson kept on garnering more support in the subsequent weeks.

He received little over 20 per cent votes in the first-round of the mayoral election but support from city progressives pushed him to victory in the final runoff. He benefited from support from the city's labour union as well.

Johnson stood above incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García in the first round of the mayoral election. Congressman Jesús endorsed him in the runoff.

Brandon Johnson new Chicago Mayor: Support from unions was crucial

In 2018, Johnson started off as an elected official after defeating former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin in the Democratic primary. He ran unopposed in the general election that year following which he was sworn-in as Cook County Commissioner in December 2018.

Johnson repeatedly invoked his own background as a public school teacher while putting himself against the then-Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.

He was the chief sponsor of the Just Housing Ordinance, which amended the county's housing ordinance by prohibiting potential landlords or property owners from asking about or considering prospective tenants' or homebuyers' criminal history.

Johnson's name was first floated as a potential mayoral candidate during a 2019 strike. He however, dismissed it as mere rumours.

Brandon Johnson: About new Chicago Mayor’s career and family

Raised as a foster child by pastor parents, Johnson grew up with nine siblings. He was a volunteer at his father's church, where he led the youth group and drove a church van. He married Stacie, whom he met at a religious event, at the age of 22.

According to Johnson's website, he began his career as a public school teacher at Jenner Academy in the Cabrini-Green neighbourhood of Chicago. He then taught at Westinghouse College Prep on the West Side of the city.

ALSO WATCH | 6 dead, over 30 wounded in shooting at Chicago during July 4 parade

Johnson was also endorsed by the United Working Families and Service Employees International Union Local 73.

Johnson is an Austin resident, and lives with his wife and three children.

Brandon Johnson new Chicago mayor: Policies and objectives

Johnson has positioned himself to the political left. He advocates for less fares on public transport. He has also stood for a real estate transfer tax on the sale of multi-million dollar homes.

According to his website, Johnson hopes to re-open the city's mental health clinics. He has campaigned for increased investment in all year-round youth employment.

On Johnson's campaign website, he expresses his opposition to raising property taxes while supporting an efficiency review of the city government to identify areas in which spending is higher than deemed necessary.

In a policy of "tax fairness", Johnson proposes a "Big Business Head Tax" on large companies who perform 50 per cent or more of their work in Chicago. He has also called for instituting a $98 million jet fuel tax on airlines.

Rideshare Living Wage ordinance is another notable policy objective put forward by Johnson. It is aimed to protect gig workers including the rideshare and delivery app drivers.

On transportation, Johnson proposes reduced or eliminated fare for some on the CTA while expanding access and reliability to the system. To help with safety issues, Johnson proposes to have mental health professionals and housing advocates ready to provide resources to those dealing with a crisis while using public transit.

He has also advocated for a wide expansion of the city's bicycle lane and pedestrian walkway system.

Johnson's campaign advocates for expanded service in evening hours and greater resources from mental health professionals and housing advocates.

Johnson has been criticised for indicating support in the past for "defunding the police".

Brandon Johnson: Who all have endorsed the new Chicago Mayor

Within Chicago, Johnson won endorsements from two fellow first-round candidates, State Rep. Kam Buckner and Congressman Chuy Garcia. Additionally he won endorsements from City Council members Andre Vasquez, Michael Rodriguez and Jason Ervin.

Nationally, Johnson's platform attracted endorsements from Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. He also garnered support from Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rep. Jim Clyburn and Martin Luther King III.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE