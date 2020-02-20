Who is Billionnaire Michael Bloomberg?

The Democratic presidential contenders begin a frantic dash for votes on Thursday after a fiery debate featuring a volley of attacks on big-spending billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who was making his debut on the national debate stage.

During the debate, the 77-year-old leader faced repeated attacks on Bloomberg for his record on race, history of sexist comments and use of his fortune to push his way up the polls.

Bloomberg has changed his political leanings multiple times over the years.

The son of a Polish-immigrant bookkeeper and a secretary, Bloomberg was born on February 4, 1942 in Massachusetts, US. After completing his engineering, Bloomberg went to prestigious Harvard for MBA and took a job in Salomon Brothers.

Bloomberg quickly climbed the ladder and became a partner in the firm in 15 years.

When Salomon was acquired by another firm, Bloomberg left the job and started Innovative Market Systems, a financial data-services company in 1982.

In 2002, the firm was renamed Bloomberg LP which became a global leader in financial data services. Bloomberg computer terminal, a comprehensive financial news and information source is the main source of revenue of the organisation.

Bloomberg's other entities included the Bloomberg Business News wire service, news radio station WBBR in New York City, and Bloomberg Television.

From a Democrat to a Republican to a Democrat, Bloomberg has shifted his political stance multiple times. He became the mayor of New York in 2001 as a Republican candidate.

He got a second term in 2005 but in 2007, he resigned from the Republican. His last term as a mayor ended in 2013.

Bloomberg is one of the critics of Donald Trump and in 2018 announced a $70 million program to help 20 cities tackle climate change. This program was launched a year after Trump pulled out of Paris climate change.

He is one of US's richest men and his political inclinations are towards Centre. He considers other Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren's views as "too-left". As of September 2019, it was reported that Bloomberg's net worth was $56 billion.

