/Who is Barry Pollack, the lawyer behind Julian Assange’s release who is now defending Nicolas Maduro?

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has assembled a formidable legal defence team as he prepares to face federal charges in the United States, appointing renowned Washington-based attorney Barry J. Pollack as his lead representative. According to reports from Bloomberg and CNN, Pollack has officially entered the case by filing a notice of appearance in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The court is where Maduro is expected to stand trial on a series of serious accusations, including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to traffic cocaine into the US.

Maduro was transferred to New York following a US special forces operation in Caracas that resulted in his capture, bringing to a head an investigation US prosecutors say has been underway for decades. Federal authorities allege that Maduro and senior figures in Venezuela’s leadership misused their official positions for more than 25 years to facilitate large-scale cocaine shipments destined for the US. The Justice Department claims Maduro provided logistical assistance to powerful drug syndicates, including Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, and helped traffickers evade detection by supplying diplomatic passports and protections.

The case, formally titled USA v. Carvajal-Barrios, is being overseen by veteran District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a respected jurist known for his independence and long tenure on the federal bench. Pollack is expected to mount a complex defence that could involve arguments around sovereign immunity, given that Maduro continues to claim the presidency despite the appointment of an acting leader. His legal strategy may also challenge the prosecution on grounds of selective or politically motivated charges.

Who is Barry Pollack?

Pollack brings decades of experience handling politically sensitive and high-risk cases. He is best known internationally for representing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and negotiating the plea agreement that secured Assange’s release from prison last year, ending a prolonged legal standoff with US authorities. A partner at Harris, St Laurent & Wechsler, Pollack has earned a reputation for succeeding in cases many consider unwinnable. Over a 30-year career, he has notched major courtroom victories, including the full acquittal of a former Enron executive accused of criminal fraud after the energy giant’s collapse.

Beyond high-profile trials, Pollack is also recognised for his extensive pro bono work. He played a pivotal role in overturning the wrongful conviction of Martin Tankleff, who spent 17 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit. Pollack later represented Tankleff in a civil lawsuit that resulted in a $13.4 million compensation settlement.