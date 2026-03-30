/Who is Baltej Singh? Nephew of Indira Gandhi's assassin jailed in New Zealand in drug case, name suppression row

New Zealand media on Sunday (Mar 29) publicly identified Baltej Singh as the alleged key figure behind the country’s largest-ever methamphetamine seizure. Singh is related to Satwant Singh, known for his role in the 1984 assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The case, estimated to be worth NZ$180 million (around ₹180 crore), involved approximately 100 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside rice cookers shipped from the United Kingdom. The drugs were discovered during a police raid at a property in Whangārei in January 2026. Singh’s identity was made public following a High Court decision to remove long-standing name suppression.

Why legal protection was removed

Earlier, Singh had obtained legal protection preventing New Zealand media from revealing his identity, arguing that disclosure could endanger his family. However, the court ruled that transparency and the principle of open justice outweighed those concerns, particularly since his name had already appeared in international media. The court had earlier cited concerns related to public safety and the possibility of ongoing criminal operations. Singh recently withdrew his attempt to secure permanent anonymity in court.

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Reports indicate that Singh’s identity had already been published by Indian and other international outlets after his arrest in 2023. This significantly reduced the effectiveness of continued suppression. His decision to drop the appeal ended a prolonged legal process, enabling local media to officially name him in connection with the case.

Inside New Zealand’s largest meth trafficking network

Authorities allege that Singh led a highly organised drug smuggling operation involving more than 700 kilograms of methamphetamine, much of it transported in liquid form. The drugs were hidden within everyday items, making detection difficult. Investigators found that shipments were cleverly masked as common beverages such as kombucha, coconut water, and even beer cans. This method allowed the illegal consignments to move through multiple international routes without raising suspicion.