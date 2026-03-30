/Who is Baltej Singh? Nephew of Indira Gandhi's assassin jailed in New Zealand in drug case, name suppression row

New Zealand media on Sunday (Mar 29) publicly identified Baltej Singh as the alleged key figure behind the country’s largest-ever methamphetamine seizure. Singh is related to Satwant Singh, known for his role in the 1984 assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The case, estimated to be worth NZ$180 million (around ₹180 crore), involved approximately 100 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside rice cookers shipped from the United Kingdom. The drugs were discovered during a police raid at a property in Whangārei in January 2026. Singh’s identity was made public following a High Court decision to remove long-standing name suppression.
Why legal protection was removed
Earlier, Singh had obtained legal protection preventing New Zealand media from revealing his identity, arguing that disclosure could endanger his family. However, the court ruled that transparency and the principle of open justice outweighed those concerns, particularly since his name had already appeared in international media. The court had earlier cited concerns related to public safety and the possibility of ongoing criminal operations. Singh recently withdrew his attempt to secure permanent anonymity in court.
Reports indicate that Singh’s identity had already been published by Indian and other international outlets after his arrest in 2023. This significantly reduced the effectiveness of continued suppression. His decision to drop the appeal ended a prolonged legal process, enabling local media to officially name him in connection with the case.
Inside New Zealand’s largest meth trafficking network
Authorities allege that Singh led a highly organised drug smuggling operation involving more than 700 kilograms of methamphetamine, much of it transported in liquid form. The drugs were hidden within everyday items, making detection difficult. Investigators found that shipments were cleverly masked as common beverages such as kombucha, coconut water, and even beer cans. This method allowed the illegal consignments to move through multiple international routes without raising suspicion.
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The investigation began after a 21-year-old man died in 2023 after unknowingly consuming methamphetamine-laced liquid from one of the containers. This incident prompted a deeper probe, eventually leading authorities to a storage facility in Auckland where a significant quantity of drugs was seized. Singh was detained at Auckland Airport while attempting to travel to Dubai. He was later convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison. Another individual linked to the case, accused of distributing the contaminated substance, was found guilty of manslaughter and handed a similar sentence. Officials described the operation as highly sophisticated and international in nature, involving extensive logistics, multiple countries, and advanced concealment techniques to traffic large quantities of drugs.