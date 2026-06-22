/Who is 'King of the North' Andy Burnham, frontrunner for UK PM post, as Keir Starmer resigns?

Keir Starmer's decision to step down as UK PM has paved the way for Andy Burnham to take over the job. The 56-year-old is the frontrunner for the position after securing a commanding victory in the high-stakes Makerfield by-election on June 18, 2026. Known as the "King of the North," Burnham is a prominent figure in UK politics, after building a powerful brand as a champion for regional devolution, public services, and working-class communities outside of London.

Who is Andy Burnham?



He served as the MP for Leigh from 2001 to 2017 and held prominent cabinet roles under the New Labour governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. Burnham was a sitting Metro Mayor before returning as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Makerfield. Since both roles cannot be held simultaneously, he resigned as the Mayor of Greater Manchester to run in the high-stakes Makerfield by-election. He secured 54.8% of the vote to deliver a crushing defeat to the right-wing Reform UK party.

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Also Read: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation after intense Labour pressure

This victory is what led him to stage a direct challenge against Keir Starmer for leadership of the Labour Party, and hence the premiership of the United Kingdom. As Burnham enters the House of Commons, he is the overwhelming favourite among the public and Labour MPs to take over as the next Prime Minister.

Burnham started his tenure as the Metro Mayor with a landslide victory in 2017. He served three terms as the first-ever elected Metro Mayor of Greater Manchester, in 2021and 2024. His major works include removing Greater Manchester's bus network from private hands and bringing it back under local public control. He launched the "A Bed Every Night" initiative, under which he gave away a huge sum of his own salary to local homelessness charities. Burnham earned the "King of the North" persona for fiercely defending northern England against central government policies.

Keir Starmer resigns



Starmer was facing intense pressure from within his cabinet as poll numbers continued to drop. This led him to weigh his political future. As Burnham registered a thumping win in Makerfield, senior ministers issued fresh pleas asking Starmer to effectively make way for Burnham. US President Donald Trump also said in a social media post that Sir Keir "will resign as prime minister", further dealing blows to the embattled leader.

There was speculation over the weekend that Sir Keir Starmer will announce his decision to quit as Prime Minister on Monday. Starmer stepped out of 10 Downing Street with his wife and said, every decision he has taken "has been about putting the country I love first". "I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said.