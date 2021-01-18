WHO, China could have acted quicker; outbreak 'largely hidden': Covid-19 probe team

The pandemic response probe said on Monday that WHO, China could have acted quicker to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) in its second report also called the outbreak "largely hidden", adding that this caused the global spread.

The evaluation of the "chronology of the early phase of the outbreak suggests that there was potential for early signs to have been acted on more rapidly", the report said.

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited)

