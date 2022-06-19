WHO chief Tedros confides Wuhan lab leak theory most likely explanation for Covid: Report

While publicly the World Health Organisation (WHO) maintains that ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’ about the origins of Covid, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO had recently confided to a senior European politician that the most likely explanation was a catastrophic accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, where infections first spread during late 2019, as reported by Daily Mail.

In his opening remark at the Member State Information Session on COVID-19 and other issues, Tedros said, “ It has now been two-and-a-half years since we first identified cases of this novel coronavirus. We do not yet have the answers as to where it came from or how it entered the human population.”

A team of 27 experts was set up by the WHO last year to produce a new global framework for studies into emerging pathogens with the potential of sparking epidemics or pandemics.

In its first preliminary report, the so-called Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) stressed that it had no conclusive findings on the origins of the virus behind the worst global pandemic in a century.

Also Read: Crypto crash: Bitcoin last down 7.4 per cent at $18,915

It has been tasked with providing an independent assessment on a way forward in the thorny investigation into the origins of the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 disease.

"There are key pieces of data that are not yet available for a complete understanding of how the Covid-19 pandemic began," they acknowledged in their report, stressing that a range of further studies were needed "to follow up on several gaps in our knowledge".

“All hypotheses must remain on the table until we have evidence that enables us to rule certain hypotheses in or out. The only way this scientific work can progress successfully is with full collaboration from all countries, including China, where the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were reported,” Tedros added.

(with inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.