WHO chief hopeful that Covid-19 emergency will be lifted this year

World Health Organization chief said on Thursday that the body is likely to life the emergency status of Covid-19 some time this year. More than three years into the pandemic, WHO still regards Covid-19 as a public health emergency. The disease has killed millions of people across the world.

"I think we will be able to lift it this year," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The expert committee that decides on the status of the pandemic is due to meet in May.

In India, Covid-19 is making a resurgence with daily cases and the positivity rate registering an increase. The spike in cases is attributed to the XBB1.16 variant. A few BA.2.10 and BA.2.75 sublineage cases have also emerged in certain parts of the country.

XBB.1.16 accounts for 38.2 per cent of the infection to date, the latest INSACOG bulletin said.