WHO calls for governments to ban flavoured vapes, impose tobacco-style curbs

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday (Dec 13), called on governments all over the world to consider e-cigarettes equally dangerous as tobacco further urging them to ban all flavours.

Some governments and researchers considered e-cigarettes, or vapes as significant alternatives to nicotine cigarettes and a key tool in bringing down the number of deaths and diseases caused by smoking.

However, the United Nations agency released a statement saying that "urgent measures" were needed to curb them.

UN, citing studies, said there was no sufficient evidence to back the fact that vapes helped smokers quit.

It further stated that vapes were harmful to health and that they could aggravate nicotine addiction among non-smokers, especially children and young people.

It then said that kids between the ages of 13-15 were using vapes more than adults in all WHO regions helped by aggressive marketing.

"Kids are being recruited and trapped at an early age to use e-cigarettes and may get hooked to nicotine," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, urging countries to implement strict measures. "I urge countries to implement strict measures to prevent uptake to protect their citizens, especially their children and young people.”

How e-cigarettes can harm health?

E-cigarettes with nicotine are highly addictive and harmful to health.

Along with long-term health effects, it has been found that they generate toxic substances, some of which are known to cause cancer and some that increase the risk of heart and lung disorders.

The use of e-cigarettes, as per WHO, can also lead to learning disorders and significantly impact brain development.

They are also known to adversely affect the development of the fetus in pregnant women.

“E-cigarettes target children through social media and influencers, with at least 16,000 flavours. Some of these products use cartoon characters and have sleek designs, which appeal to the younger generation. There is an alarming increase in the use of e-cigarettes among children and young people with rates exceeding adult use in many countries,” Dr Ruediger Krech, WHO Director for Health Promotion.