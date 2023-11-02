Who are the Indian American candidates running in the US elections next week? Check full list here

The Indian American community in the United States is particularly excited for the election day on November 7 as many people from the community are in the race for offices across state legislatures and local polls.

While some states witness the gubernatorial and state legislative elections, many will see mayoral and other local elections.

The Indian American Impact, an organisation focused on engaging the Indian American diaspora in elections for offices at the local, state, and federal levels, has expressed its support for many candidates.

Here's a glimpse of some high-profile Indian Americans participating in the key races next week:

Puja Khanna

Puja Khanna is a mental health advocate and a small business owner. The Democrat is running for the Loudon county supervisor seat in Dulles district, Virginia. If she wins the elections, Puja will become the first Asian American and Indian American woman to serve as a supervisor in the United States. A mother of three, Khanna is against the Republican supervisor Matthew Letourneau, who has held the seat since 2011.

Neil Makhija

Neil Makhija, a lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, is running for Montgomery County Commissioner. He has a 20-year-old career in advocacy and politics.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris invited him and 13 other civil rights to the White House to advise on civil and voting rights.

He has also worked under Barack Obama in the White House and the US Senate. A Democrat and Harvard Graduate, Makhija is running against three other candidates.

Suhas Subramanyam

Suhas Subramanyam is running for State Senate, District 32. He is a delegate serving in the 87th district of Virginia, a small business owner, and a former tech advisor at the White House.

Other Indian American Leaders Running In US Elections

Ashwini Udgaonkar, a Democrat candidate and a licensed attorney, is running for Marple township commissioner in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. After immigrating from India, Udgaonkar has lived in Marple for 30 years.

Saji Mathew is running for Lower Moreland School Board. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mathew has been a certified accountant and fraud examiner for 22 years.

Priya Tamilarasan is running for Gahanna city attorney.

Kannan Srinivasan, the chairman of the Virginia Medicaid Board, is a candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates, District 26.

Seema Dixit is a non-partisan candidate running for a public school board position in Sully district.

Nalini Krishnankutty from Kerala is running for re-election for a new two-year term as a state college council member on her borough's governing body.

Minita Sanghvi, an associate professor at Skidmore College and a Narsee Munji graduate from Mumbai, is running for re-election as the commissioner of finance in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Vin Gopal, a Democrat, is a candidate for the New Jersey state senate in District 11.

Rishi Bagga, a Democrat, is running for the Florida House elections. He owns a motel business and is a licensed state attorney.

Balvir Singh is running for county commissioner. He is the first Sikh elected to countywide office in New Jersey in 2017.

