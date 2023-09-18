Who are the Americans freed from Iranian detention? A look at their profiles

After years of captivity in Iran, five Americans are finally on route to their homeland, the United States. This comes after a contentious swap agreement brokered by Qatar which resulted in the transfer of approximately $6 billion in Iranian money from South Korea to banks in Doha. Four American men and one woman, who also hold Iranian citizenship, departed from Tehran on a chartered flight bound for the capital of Qatar. Upon their arrival in Doha, they received a warm reception from senior US officials and are scheduled to be transported to Washington, DC.

These Americans include individuals who have endured prolonged incarceration in Iran and whose release has garnered much international attention.

Here are profiles of the returning Americans:

Siamak Namazi (Age: 51)

Siamak Namazi, a 51-year-old businessman, has spent nearly eight years confined within Tehran's notorious Evin prison. He was working in Dubai for Crescent Petroleum Co. when he was apprehended during a visit to his family in Tehran back in 2015.

Tragically, his elderly father, Baquer Namazi, was also detained the following year after Iranian officials permitted him to visit his imprisoned son.

His father Baquer Namazi was arrested at Tehran airport. He served two years of his sentence. The 86-year-old Iranian-American was previously prevented from departing Iran.

Baquer (left) and Siamak Namazi

Both Namazi and his father were sentenced to ten years in prison on charges of "cooperating with a foreign enemy," charges that they fervently denied. In a hopeful development, Iran allowed Baquer Namazi to leave for medical treatment in 2022.

Emad Shargi (Age: 59)

Shargi, an Iranian-American entrepreneur, relocated to Iran from the United States in 2017 along with his spouse.

The 58-year-old businessman initially was taken into custody by the Revolutionary Guards in April 2018 when he was working for the Iranian venture capital fund Sarava.

(Emad Shargi)

He was granted bail in December that year after officials informed him that a court had acquitted him of espionage charges. He had consistently denied these charges.

However, in November 2020, Shargi received a summons from a Revolutionary Court, informing him that he had been convicted of espionage in absentia and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In April 2021, his daughters shared with the Washington Post that he was enduring harsh conditions in prison and had only been allowed a couple of brief, monitored phone calls.

Then, in August 2023, Shargi was placed under house arrest.

Morad Tahbaz (Age: 67)

Morad Tahbaz, a 67-year-old environmentalist, was arrested in 2018 along with eight other Iranian conservationists. The group were members of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation. They were reported tracking critically-endangered wild Asiatic cheetahs using cameras. Iran accused them of espionage.

(Morad Tahbaz)

He vehemently denied the charges against him. Tahbaz received a ten-year prison sentence.

He was imprisoned in Iran's infamous Evin prison.

In March 2022, the then-UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, announced that Tahbaz had been granted furlough but he was sent back just two days. In August 2023, Tahbaz's was relocated from Evin prison to house arrest.

While the release of these Americans was marked with celebration, numerous dual nationals remain imprisoned in Tehran.