White supremacist killed in shootout in California

A white supremacist was killed in a shootout with police in Templeton, California on Friday. Christopher Straub, the deceased was a wanted felon and had previously served jail time in prison. A Deputy Sheriff was injured due to bullets fired by Straub.

Before the shootout, the police tried at first to conduct a traffic stop on Starub near a cemetery. This was when Straub grabbed a gun he had in his car and ran through the vineyards in the cemetery. The police gave a chase.

Inside the cemetery, Starub ambushed and opened fire at the police. One policeman was injured. The policeman was airlifted to a hospital and his health is said to be stable.

As policemen retaliated and fired bullets at Christopher Straub, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a large cache of weaponry inside his car. As per CNN, this included four assault-style rifles, one hunting rifle, one shotgun, two handguns along with the one he used to fire at police and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The police later discovered that Stroub was illegally manufacturing weapons parts.

He had links with white supremacist groups and had been booked more than a dozen times in various parts of California.