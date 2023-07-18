White House slams Robert Kennedy Jr’s Covid claims as 'antisemitic conspiracy theories'

The chief spokesperson for US President Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre, strongly condemned Democratic presidential contender Robert F Kennedy Jr for his recent video, in which he made controversial statements about COVID-19.

Kennedy had suggested that the virus specifically targeted Caucasians and Black people while asserting that Jewish and Chinese individuals were more immune, reported Reuters.

"The assertion that COVID was genetically engineered to spare Jewish and Chinese people is deeply offensive, and incredibly dangerous. Every aspect of these comments reflect some of the most abhorrent antisemitic conspiracy theories throughout history and contributes to today's dangerous rise of antisemitism," Jean-Pierre said.

The remarks have drawn widespread criticism from Democrats, with Jean-Pierre denouncing them as deeply offensive and perpetuating dangerous antisemitic conspiracy theories. Kennedy's political ambitions and Democratic response As a candidate vying for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024, Robert F Kennedy Jr finds himself in direct competition with President Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election.

However, Kennedy's chances of securing the nomination appear slim, with only around 15 per cent of Democrats showing support for him, according to polling data from FiveThirtyEight. Nevertheless, his controversial statements have sparked significant backlash within the Democratic Party.

Also read | Modi's June visit to the US meant homecoming for India's 105 trafficked antiquities Condemnation of antisemitic conspiracies In the video released by The New York Post, Kennedy is seen speaking at a dinner in Manhattan. His comments suggesting that COVID-19 was genetically engineered to spare Jewish and Chinese people were met with outrage.

Jean-Pierre emphasised the dangerous implications of such remarks, aligning them with abhorrent antisemitic conspiracy theories that have plagued history. She further warned about the alarming rise of antisemitism in the present day. Kennedy's response to accusations Following the publication of the video, Robert F Kennedy Jr took to Twitter to defend himself against the allegations of antisemitism.

Also watch | US Polls: Biden's fundraising eclipses DeSantis, Trump and Pence He stated that insinuations made by The New York Post and others were fabrications, pointing out that his remarks stemmed from quoting a peer-reviewed paper on bio-weapons. Kennedy denied any intent to promote antisemitism while acknowledging uncertainty regarding whether the virus was deliberately targeted.

Kennedy's controversial statements have sparked significant backlash and could potentially impact his political ambitions. The condemnation from Democratic circles further distances him from the party's mainstream support.

(With inputs from agencies)