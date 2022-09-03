White House says no link between Iran nuclear deal and IAEA probes under NPT

The re-implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement shouldn't be contingent on determining whether Tehran has complied with its Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) responsibilities, said the White House on Friday.

In reference to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) investigations into uranium traces discovered at three unauthorised Iranian sites, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that there shouldn't be any conditions placed on the re-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This week, Iran's foreign minister stated that the United Nations nuclear watchdog should cease its "politically motivated probes" into Tehran's nuclear activities.

It is difficult to revive the 2015 agreement known as JCPOA, under which Iran limited its atomic programme in exchange for the lifting of United States, United Nations, and European Union (EU) sanctions. Washington has consistently claimed that these investigations are a separate matter.

Iran responded to an EU suggestion on how to resurrect the accord, which then-US president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, on Thursday. Iran claimed the agreement was too benevolent to Iran. About a year later, Tehran resumed some of its previously outlawed nuclear activity, renewing American, Gulf Arab, and Israeli concerns that Tehran might be pursuing an atomic bomb, an aspiration Iran rejects.

