White House says Biden will hold bilateral meeting with Truss next week at UN

The White House said on Saturday that US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss next week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to the White House press office, "The President will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Truss on Wednesday in New York when both are attending UNGA."

Previously, Truss had planned to meet Biden during his trip to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral but it was postponed.

Also read | LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral updates | Biden en route to London to attend the funeral

Following Biden’s public insistence that Brexit proceedings avoid enacting new barriers at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, there were reports that the White House had been noncommittal about his meeting with Truss.

While Biden regularly derides the trickle-down economic philosophies of the era of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Truss is admired by American conservatives and has positioned herself in the mould of the iron lady.

After going through a range of leaders and their personalities, the US and the UK maintain the so-called special relationship.

Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II had met 13 of the last 14 American presidents with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: