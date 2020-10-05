White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for coronavirus.

McEnany has become the highest-ranking White House official to have contracted the virus after US President Donald Trump and the first lady tested positive.

The coronavirus has so far killed more than 200,000 Americans this year.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement posted on twitter.

No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit, she said.

"Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” she said, referring to her press meet in the White House while not wearing a mask.

"As an essential worker I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely,” McEnany said.

A close aide of the president and the first lady, Hicks was the first senior White House official last week to have tested positive. Soon thereafter Trump and his wife Melania tested positive.

To this end, The White House Correspondents Association, in statement, offered sympathy to McEnany and said it was not aware of any additional cases among journalists after three reporters tested positive last week, although some test results were still pending.

"We strongly encourage our members to continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing - especially when at the White House," it wrote, referring to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.