White House defends Joe Biden after he gets caught with 'cheat sheet' note

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the 'cheat sheet' US President Joe Biden was seen flashing during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

She said it was a regular protocol and in line with the press office's job to 'get a sense' of what the media wants to ask.

"It is entirely normal for a president to be briefed on reporters who will be asking questions at a press conference, and issues that we expect they might ask about," Jean-Pierre said.

“It is not surprising that yesterday we would anticipate questions that he did receive on the visit with the South Korean president - or about 2024, that was completely expected, or about the debt ceiling which he took questions at the end. I would point out that the question that was asked was different than what was on the card that you all saw,” she told reporters.

She added, "And, let’s not forget, we do these briefings every day. And a lot of the questions that you.... that you all tell me, that’s how we brief him as well. You all ask me, that’s how we brief him as well. So, look, we do not have specific questions in advance. That's not something that we do." Biden's 'Cheat Sheet' Pierre's comments came after President Joe Biden was seen holding a 'Cheat sheet' during a press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, sparking outrage that he knew beforehand about the questions to be asked by the journalists.

The note card that Biden was captured holding, had a photo of Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian along with the pronunciation of her last name.

It also had a general summary of the question she would ask which read, "How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities—like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing—with alliance-based foreign policy?"

Though, in a statement given to Fox News, Los Angeles Times Vice President of Communications, Hillary Manning said that their reporter did not submit any questions of the Q&A with President Biden in advance.

The 'cheat sheet' drew criticism from Republicans who argued that the US President works alongside the news organisations to help control his image.

WATCH | US President Joe Biden gets confused on stage, looks for dead lawmaker in crowd × Gaffe-Prone US President Joe Biden During an event marking 'Take Your Child to Work Day' in Washington D.C., on Thursday, Biden couldn't remember the last country he travelled to.

"What was the last country you travelled to," one child asked.

"The last country I've travelled, I'm trying to think the last one I was in - I, I've been to 89 — I've met with 89 heads of state so far, so, uh — I'm trying to think. What was the last — Where was the last place I was? It's hard to keep track. Um, I was..." Biden stuttered. "Ireland!" another child shouted.

"Yeah, you're right, Ireland," Biden said adding, "That's where it was."

Earlier, at the G20 summit in Bali, gaffe-prone President Biden was spotted using a detailed sheet which had instructions written on it on where to sit and when to deliver remarks or pose for pictures.

