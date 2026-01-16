/White House claims Trump stopped 800 executions in Iran, but insists military action ‘remains on table’

The White House on Thursday (Jan 15) said that Iran halted 800 executions under pressure from US President Donald Trump over its crackdown against nationwide protests, adding that a US military intervention remains an option. This comes amid one of the biggest anti-government protests in the history of the Islamic Republic, which has killed several and led to a week-long internet blackout. Hundreds have been killed amid demonstrations that started weeks ago over the rising cost of living in the country. Meanwhile, Gulf allies are scrambling to pull back Trump from military action over Tehran’s killing of demonstrators.

“The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

“All options remain on the table for the president,” she said, adding that Trump had warned Tehran of “grave consequences” if the killing of protesters continued.

On Wednesday (Jan 14), the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said that Iranian security forces had killed at least 3,428 protesters, warning that the final toll would be much higher.

Trump earlier said that he received assurance from “very important sources on the other side” that Iran would not go ahead with the executions.

On Thursday, a senior Saudi official told AFP that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman led efforts to talk Trump out of an attack on Iran, fearing “grave blowbacks in the region.”

The Gulf nations “led a long, frantic, diplomatic last-minute effort to convince President Trump to give Iran a chance to show good intention,” the official said.

Iranian authorities have claimed that the “rioters” were backed by Israel and the US, vowing fast-track justice that activists fear will turn into a spree of executions. The Trump administration had threatened military action in case Iran carried out the death penalty against people arrested over the protests.

Speaking to Fox News, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that there would be “no hanging today or tomorrow.” Reacting to the statement, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, “This is good news. Hopefully, it will continue!”