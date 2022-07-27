White House bats for next-gen Covid vaccines

In a summit held with vaccine makers and scientists on Tuesday (July 26), the White House pushed for 'next generation' of Covid vaccines that would offer broder and more durable protection against the virus.

Vaccines that are available right now offer strong protection against Covid. But evolution of the virus is reducing their effectivness.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the efforts would be based on two pillars: "pan-coronavirus" vaccines that would stand up to variants and "mucosal" vaccines that are delivered nasally to stop the virus where it enters.

"The goal of that is not only to protect against disease, but to protect against acquisition, and by acquisition, transmission," he said of the intranasal vaccine.

It may be possible to make a pan-coronavirus vaccine by taking pieces of different coronavirus variants. This is called a 'mosaic' approach.

Nasal vaccines are being tested in mice, where they have shown promise, while vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech have announced they will work towards trials for universal coronavirus vaccines.

In a commentary for Science magazine, scientists Eric Topol and Akiko Iwasaki argued that a new funding program for next-generation vaccines was needed, along the lines of Operation Warp Speed, which funneled $10 billion into vaccine development early in the pandemic.

"The objective of breaking the chain of transmission at the individual and population level will put us in a far better position to achieve containment of the virus, no less reducing the toll of sickness and long Covid," they said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE