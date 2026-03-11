Google Preferred
White House area under lockdown after car crashes into security barricade

Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 19:06 IST | Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 19:06 IST
White House area under lockdown after car crashes into security barricade Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Van crashes into White House security gate at Lafayette Square, triggering downtown Washington lockdown. Secret Service investigates; no injuries reported

A van slammed into a security barricade near the White House early on Wednesday (March 11), police said, triggering a full lockdown of downtown Washington. The vehicle struck a gate at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, which is an area normally bustling with tourists and office workers. Authorities have not yet released any information about the driver. A Secret Service investigation is underway, and the driver is being questioned. No injuries have been reported so far. The incident occurred as the capital remained under heightened security amid the US-Israel war with Iran. Police closed off several major streets around the White House, halting government employees and city workers from getting to their offices, while traffic congestion snarled the area.

