White House announces new national marine sanctuary to preserve Hudson Canyon

On World Oceans Day, the White House announced a new national marine sanctuary to preserve the Hudson Canyon. The proposal includes designating the largest undersea canyon on the Atlantic coast as one of the nation's next underwater parks. Hudson Canyon is an ecological hotspot located approximately 100 miles off the coast of New York and it reaches depths of 2.5 miles.

As per the proposal by US President Joe Biden's administration, Hudson Canyon would become a national marine sanctuary. The canyon is a vast gorge in the Atlantic Ocean and is home to endangered whales, sharks and sea turtles. Hudson Canyon would receive permanent federal protection.

Media reports noted that Hudson Canyon would be off-limits to oil and gas drilling. Such restriction is aimed at protecting marine life and cold-water coral. Importantly, before finalisation, the proposal will undergo a public comment period through August 8.

As quoted in an NYT, Richard W Spinrad, the administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said in a statement: "A sanctuary near one of the most densely populated areas of the Northeast U.S. would connect diverse communities across the region to the ocean and the canyon in new and different ways." Spinrad further added that the sanctuary would leave "a lasting legacy for future generations."

As per the Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium, Hudson Canyon would be the first national marine sanctuary off New York and New Jersey.

Biden's administration also announced that the United States will phase out single-use plastics in national parks and other public lands over the next decade.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.