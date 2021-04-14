White cop who shot Black man, leaving him paralysed, rejoins duty in Wisconsin

A white police officer who shot and injured a Black man during a domestic dispute, leaving him paralysed, has returned to work. The police officer who works in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was recently investigated and then cleared for shooting the Black man. He has now returned from administrative leave, officials said on Tuesday.

Rusten Sheskey was not charged for the incident which occurred in August 2020. The victim, Jacob Blake Jr, has been left paralysed from the waist down in the aftermath of the injuries. Sheskey had shot Blake seven times when he was about to get into an SUV.

Daniel Miskinis, Kenosha Police Chief, in a release said that Sheskey returned to work starting March 31. In addition, Sheskey was found by the police to have acted in congruence with the policy, and that he will not face any disciplinary action.

Also read: 'God awful': Biden condemns latest police shooting of Black man in Minnesota

Miskinis in the statement said that not everyone would be “pleased” with his release. "Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made," Miskinis said in the statement.

Along with two other officers, Sheskey was attempting to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant. During this encounter, a knife fell out of the pocket of the man. He then picked it up, with the aim of returning to the vehicle where his two children were seated in the back seat.

Also read: Tear gas and flash bangs fired in Minnesota protest after police shoot Black man

Blake has told investigators that he intended to surrender after the knife had been put in his car. In March, Blake filed a civil lawsuit against the officer for using excessive force.

Sheskey claims that he opened fire for he feared for his own safety. The shooting took place three months after the death of George Floyd which triggered protests across the country, spilling over into different parts of the world.