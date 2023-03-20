While Xi meets Putin, West loosens purse strings to help Ukraine

The European Union (EU) and the US reached into their pockets again on Monday (March 20) to agree to provide millions and billions to help Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. The development came on the same day Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The EU ministers have agreed on a two-billion-euro plan to jointly purchase artillery shells for Ukraine. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the US made announcement of USD 350 million in fresh military aid. This would include ammunition for Himars rocket launchers and Bradley armoured fighting vehicles.

Defence and foreign ministers of the EU met in Brussels and backed an initiative that aims to provide Ukraine with one million shells in the next 12 months as well as replenish EU stocks.

Watch | Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Ukraine has long complained that its soldiers have been forced to ration firepower as war with Russia has transformed into one of attrition.

The Ukraine government welcomed the European Union's new armaments initiative.

"We are grateful to the EU for approving a plan to purchase ammunition for Ukraine for 2 billion euro. This is a very strong step to protect European security," the Ukrainian presidential administration's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media.

The United States announced USD 350 million in military aid.

"Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does, we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The fresh help has come from funds already committed by the US Congress. The military aid includes ammunition for howitzers, anti-tank weapons and Harm missiles that target electronic transmissions.

"As Russia's unconscionable war of aggression against Ukraine continues at great human cost, we are again reminded of the boundless courage and steadfast resolve of the Ukrainian people, and the strong support for Ukraine across the international community," Blinken said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.