/While investors punished AI spending, Palantir's revenue grew 93%

In a week when the market was busy deciding that AI spending might never pay for itself, one company reported that its AI revenue had nearly doubled.

The Results

Palantir posted second-quarter 2026 revenue of $1.94 billion, an increase of 93 per cent year-on-year. US revenue reached $1.573 billion, up 115 per cent. The standout figure was US commercial revenue, which rose 149 per cent to $764 million. The company raised full-year guidance to $8.15 billion.

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Growth approaching 100 per cent is unusual at any scale. At close to $2 billion in quarterly revenue it is rare enough to demand an explanation.

What Palantir Actually Sells

The explanation lies in what the company does, which is different from what most of the AI industry does.

Palantir does not sell a frontier model. It sells the software layer that connects an organisation's existing data to AI systems and puts the output in front of people who make decisions — logistics, intelligence analysis, fraud detection, supply chain, clinical operations. It began as a government and defence contractor and has spent the past several years expanding into commercial enterprise.

That positioning has proved well suited to the current moment. Most large organisations have concluded they need AI but cannot build it themselves. They have data spread across incompatible systems, regulatory constraints, and no internal capability to fine-tune a model or run inference at scale. Palantir sells the thing that sits between the model and the business problem.

It is also insulated from the dynamic damaging everyone else. The frontier laboratories are in a price war that has cut the cost of model access by roughly an order of magnitude in a month — OpenAI down 80 per cent on its lower tiers, Kimi K3 given away free, Meta undercutting on entry. Palantir does not sell tokens. Cheaper models make its deployments less expensive to run, not less valuable.

The Contrast With The Rest Of The Week

The timing sharpens the point. In the same period, more than $1.3 trillion was erased from the largest semiconductor companies as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending would produce adequate returns. Meta's shares fell around 10 per cent on free cash flow down 91 per cent. Alphabet's fell despite a revenue beat.

Those companies are building AI capability. Palantir is selling AI deployment. This quarter the market rewarded the second and punished the first — and 149 per cent growth in US commercial revenue is the clearest evidence available that enterprises are actually paying for AI outcomes, whatever investors think of the infrastructure bill.

The Caveats

Two qualifications belong on any account of these numbers.

Palantir's valuation has for some time embedded expectations of exactly this kind of growth, which means the results validate the price rather than reset it — and leave little room for a slower quarter.

And its government and defence concentration remains substantial. That business is durable, but it is also exposed to procurement cycles and political change in a way commercial software is not. The 149 per cent US commercial growth is the number that matters most for the long-run thesis, precisely because it is the part least dependent on government budgets.