While family decides what movie to watch, plane crashes into their home in Michigan

A small plane which crashed into a house outside of Detroit in the US state of Michigan killed three people, as claimed by the Oakland County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff office added that the three fatalities include the pilot and two passengers.

The home into which the plane crashed was occupied by a family of five, who all made it out alive. Even then, the house was engulfed in flames, the office added. The home is situated 64 kilometres (40 miles) west of Detroit in the Lyon Township.

🇺🇸 - Trois personnes ont été tuées et une maison détruite après le crash d'un avion Cessna dans un quartier résidentiel du canton de Lyon dans le Michigan.

As reported by local media, the family was at home when the plane crashed into their house. CNN further claimed that the family was in the living room, arguing over what film to watch. During this time, the family moved to a different room in the house, just when the plane rammed into the house.

The family cat couldn't survive the impact and died. In addition, things would have turned out differently had the family not moved out of the living room.

The house is close to Oakland/Southwest Airport, which comes under the aegis of Oakland Country.

Locals claimed that plane crashes constitute their worst fears in the neighbourhood, owing to the large number of planes that fly over the neighbourhood from the airport, which is roughly a kilometre (half a mile) away from the neighbourhood.



Many claimed that low flying planes continue to pose a risk to inhabitants of the region.

Now, the Federal Aviation Administration is looking into conditions that caused the crash.