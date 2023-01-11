ugc_banner

Which computer glitch led to US flights cancellations? NOTAM failure explained & Airlines' updates so far

Washington, US Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Jan 11, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Owing to computer glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration system, hundreds of flights in the United States were impacted. What is NOTAM failure responsible for the chaos? Read on to know everything about it
 

A computer glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration system resulted in affecting hundreds of flights in the United States, causing havoc. The failure of NOTAM, or Notice to Air Missions, was to blame for this. What does NOTAM mean and how its failure has impacted US flight operations? It is basically a notice that provides information that is necessary for those involved in flight operations. The failure of NOTAM means that the computer systems were not able to provide information to flights. All of this resulted in chaos at US airports. 

How NOTAM failure impacted flight operations?

Although it is yet unclear how the NOTAM failure may have affected US aviation operations, it appears that they were affected because those engaged in the process must not have known about the flying information due to NOTAM failure.

How many cancellations and delays? 

As of 6:45 a.m. ET, the flight tracking service FlightAware indicated roughly 1,200 flights to, from, and within the United States as being delayed, but just 93 flights had been cancelled, according to CNN.

Airlines updates so far 

Flight delays are anticipated, according to the operator of Paris' international airports, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly. Air France, Lufthansa and British Airways continue to run flights to and from the United States as usual. The French airline declared that it was keeping an eye on how things progress. 

According to data from Cirium, a total of 21,464 planes with a carrying capacity of over 2.9 million people are scheduled to leave airports in the United States on Wednesday. According to Cirium statistics, American Airlines has 4,819 booked flights that will depart from American airports, followed by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.
 


 

