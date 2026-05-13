/Where Trump and Xi Jinping last held talks — and why it still matters

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Beijing shortly. Trump and Xi’s three-day summit is expected to focus on the US-Israel war on Iran, trade, and the status of Taiwan, among other issues. Trump is the first time in approximately a decade to visit China. Both the leaders met the last time in South Korea and struck a few deals. This meeting is being seen as an important one amid ongoing Iran conflict and trade war.

Trump-Jinping Busan meet

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In October 30, 2025, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met in Busan, South Korea, during a bilateral sit-down on the sidelines of the APEC Summit. It ended with broad agreements amid tariff war with both leaders showcasing bonhomie. Trump said the two sides had agreed on "almost everything." It resulted in a one-year agreement on rare earths. US reduced China-related fentanyl tariffs by 10 per cent. Trump agreed to a partial rollback of triple-digit US tariffs on specific Chinese imports. In return, Beijing pledged to purchase massive amounts of American agricultural products, including soybeans.

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