Where did the Tweeters Go? Twitter is losing its most active users, report suggests

An internal Twitter research suggests that the platform is struggling to keep its most active users who are vital to the business, Reuters said in an exclusive report. The latest revelation highlights the challenges Elon Musk now faces as he approaches a deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Heavy tweeters have been in "absolute decline" since the pandemic began, a Twitter researcher wrote in an internal document titled “Where did the Tweeters Go?” This category of tweeters account for less than 10 per cent of monthly overall users but generate 90 percent of all tweets and half of global revenue. They log in on almost all the days of the week, and tweet three to four times a week.

A shift in interests over the past two years among Twitter's most active English-speaking users was also seen in the research. Such users are also now leaning towards cryptocurrency and "not safe for work" (NSFW) content, than news, sports and entertainment. Advertisers are also leaning towards such content.

Most of its ad revenue came from the United States alone than all other markets combined in its fourth quarter, according to its investor letter.

Users are moving away from topics that have mostly been popular on the micro-blogging platform. Ever since the Capitol attack on January 6, which did see a spike, there has been a decline in heavy Twitter users showing an inclination towards such topics. Interest in fashion or celebrities such as the Kardashian family has also waned over time and the report says they have likely moved to TikTok and Instagram.

Decline in interest for e-sports and online streaming personalities has also caught the company off-guard.

Twitter is planning to investigate “disturbing” trends among users that overall growth in daily active users may have hidden in the first place. It will try to better understand the decline in the company’s most active users, the documents said. No specific conclusions were made in the study about why heavy users of the platform are declining.

A Twitter spokesperson told Reuters, "We regularly conduct research on a wide variety of trends, which evolve based on what’s happening in the world. Our overall audience has continued to grow, reaching 238 million mDAU in Q2 2022."

