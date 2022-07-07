When 'voluntary' vaccination becomes mandatory: Beijing issues vaccine mandate amid rise in Covid cases

Beijing, on Wednesday, mandated COVID vaccinations for most people to enter crowded venues like libraries, cinemas, and gyms. This came as authorities in several Chinese cities raced to contain new outbreaks of a highly contagious sub-variant of Omicron, that have reignited concerns in China. Bejing became the first city on the Chinese mainland to enforce a vaccine mandate, as it attempts to contain a highly contagious Omicron subvariant. Starting July 11, people will have to present proof of vaccination. However, individuals that have been deemed unsuitable for vaccination have been exempted. However, as per Erie News Now, authorities haven't mentioned how these citizens would go about proving their exemption.

According to SABC News, Beijing has yet to provide specifics regarding the new requirement, including whether it will only call for an initial dose, a complete vaccination, or even a booster dose, and whether it will accept foreign vaccines like those made by Pfizer and Moderna that are still not authorised in China.

In total, mainland China reported 338 new local COVID cases for Wednesday—down from 353—and no new deaths.

The majority of cases, 167 in total have been reported in the eastern Anhui province. These numbers would now be regarded as minor in most other nations, however, in Anhui more than 1 million people in small towns are under lockdown.

Four new illnesses were recorded in Beijing, down from six.

Chinese social media users were quick to point out that this vaccine mandate contradicts national health authorities' guidance that vaccination should be voluntary.

"When did voluntary vaccination become mandatory?" asked a user on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform.

(With inputs from agencies)

